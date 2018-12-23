Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 142.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 4.68M shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 7.96M shares with $1.30B value, up from 3.28M last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Freeport (FCX) stake by 22.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 199,679 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 19.02%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 707,107 shares with $9.81 million value, down from 906,786 last quarter. Freeport now has $14.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 30.53 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity. 75,000 shares were sold by MATHER COURTNEY, worth $836,250.

Among 7 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 7. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) rating on Wednesday, September 19. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $18 target. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 37,505 shares to 190,931 valued at $3.48M in 2018Q3. It also upped Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 7,796 shares and now owns 69,175 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FCX’s profit will be $376.75 million for 9.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 912 shares. James Investment Research stated it has 157,225 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 17,594 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.72M shares stake. 95,113 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P. Strs Ohio stated it has 159,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd reported 11,006 shares stake. Sprott Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 246,089 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.4% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 33.35 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 783,760 shares to 3.49 million valued at $561.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 347,306 shares and now owns 647,981 shares. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $3.28M were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24. 8,450 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares with value of $1.28M were sold by Tennison Lynden L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.13% or 117,932 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,938 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,950 shares. Wealthtrust reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Interocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Roberts Glore And Company Incorporated Il has 0.76% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,145 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 0.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 2.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hartford Financial Inc has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,634 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas has 26,323 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.72% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Spc Fincl Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,997 shares. Leavell Inv Management invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Highstreet Asset reported 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Another recent and important Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news was published by Zacks.com which published an article titled: “Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on November 30, 2018.