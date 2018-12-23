Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 1.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 2,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.60 million, up from 164,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in James Financial Grp (BOTJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15 million, up from 178,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in James Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 13,434 shares traded or 290.07% up from the average. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) has declined 7.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BOTJ News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Return on Avg Assets Rose to 0.72%; 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of the James Financial Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOTJ); 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Net Interest Income Before the Provision for Loan Losses $5.33M; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Total Assets $653.6M

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 17. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Friday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 22 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. SEB Equity Research maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, November 18 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by VADON MARK C. $1.28 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. The insider Kadre Manuel bought 2,000 shares worth $354,960. Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32 million worth of stock. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $42,405 was made by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. Lennie William G. had sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M on Monday, August 20.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 70,701 shares to 448,779 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 75,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,117 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magnetar Ltd has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Green Square Capital Ltd Co stated it has 30,276 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 1.28M shares. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,185 shares. Spectrum Group Inc owns 1.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,698 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 23,477 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Comm Dba First Bankers Trust Comm stated it has 17,966 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 134,694 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated holds 0.83% or 965,106 shares. Loeb Prns owns 1,800 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 42,165 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cls Invests Llc reported 787 shares. 75,218 were reported by Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Co. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 5,369 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $204.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 77,000 shares to 71,850 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 59,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,741 shares, and cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

