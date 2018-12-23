Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 76.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 238,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,856 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70 million, down from 311,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 3.82 million shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 12.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 41.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 498,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 705,300 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.70M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 15,923 shares valued at $1.50M were sold by Tassel Loic on Thursday, November 15. 63,113 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $5.79M. $860,407 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Fish Kathleen B. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,932 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, November 29. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $1.01M. FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold $5.06 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 9.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $46.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 252,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $359.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 44,342 shares to 809,171 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,004 shares, and has risen its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. Shares for $135,325 were sold by Young Mark Richard. 10 shares were bought by Murphy Edward F, worth $471. Hume Alexander sold $220,557 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, August 21. ANDERSON A SCOTT sold $567,614 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, November 1 the insider ATKIN JERRY C bought $334,180. $240,500 worth of stock was sold by Linderman LeeAnne B on Monday, October 15.

Among 34 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

