Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 52.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,262 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 6.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 15,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.86 million, up from 245,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 232,675 shares traded or 87.21% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 7.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 183 sales for $179.74 million activity. BLOCK KEITH also sold $1.47 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 5,711 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $838,931. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Benioff Marc sold $694,501. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 2,016 shares worth $248,272. Roos John Victor sold $25,877 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, July 19. Robbins Cynthia G. sold 543 shares worth $82,283.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,783 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,000 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Company owns 100 shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd stated it has 1.02M shares. Amp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 328,260 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited Co has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Vanguard Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 707 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Horizon Kinetics Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,614 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta stated it has 1,420 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Adobe Systems? – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce’s Position In The Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce Knocks It Out Of The Park – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Top Growth Stock Picks Could Be Huge Year-End Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, September 24. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Jefferies. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of CRM in report on Thursday, November 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 23. As per Thursday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Oppenheimer. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Sell” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, November 22. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, April 28 with “Outperform”.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $329.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,080 shares to 13,284 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,152 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $359.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc by 5,200 shares to 214,548 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Fed Corp (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,928 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) CEO Jim Lally on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TRINITY CAPITAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Enterprise Financial Services and Trinity Capital Announce Intent to Merge (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Trinity Capital Corporation (Parent Company of Los Alamos National Bank) Announce Intent to Merge – Business Wire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold EFSC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 17.37 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 2,148 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 211,494 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 157,915 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 241,360 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 4,327 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Lsv Asset Management invested in 81,400 shares. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 3,032 shares. Smith Moore & reported 9,793 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 403,029 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 314,379 shares. Financial Bank holds 107,657 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 1,803 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $396,764 activity. On Friday, November 9 Eulich John S bought $458,400 worth of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 10,000 shares. Goodman Scott Richard sold $65,076 worth of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) on Monday, July 16. The insider ARNOLD JOHN Q bought 1,000 shares worth $45,590.