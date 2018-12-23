Elk Creek Partners Boosted Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position; Last Week Western Digital (WDC) Coverage

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, October 26. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 15. Mizuho downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Monday, October 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 11 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum upgraded the shares of WDC in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. See Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $106 New Target: $75 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $80 New Target: $42 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $60 New Target: $50 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $115 New Target: $75 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $115 New Target: $59 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117 New Target: $62 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) stake by 107.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 111,820 shares as Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)’s stock declined 32.24%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 215,728 shares with $11.77M value, up from 103,908 last quarter. Spark Therapeutics Inc now has $1.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.50% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 1.27 million shares traded or 101.41% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has declined 41.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold Western Digital Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Palo Cap, a California-based fund reported 26,657 shares. Barry Advisors Ltd owns 6,341 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 7,416 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc reported 14,450 shares. Assetmark invested in 1,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Management owns 221,130 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,183 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Transamerica Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ironwood Financial Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Street Corp holds 0.05% or 11.86 million shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 114,966 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 356 shares.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity. MASSENGILL MATTHEW E had sold 1,681 shares worth $80,148. $1.77 million worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) was sold by LONG MARK P.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Src Energy Inc stake by 68,270 shares to 833,574 valued at $7.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 13,140 shares and now owns 207,452 shares. Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Spark Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, November 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $98 target in Monday, June 25 report. The stock of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 8. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 8 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 8. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ONCE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 1.26% more from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw has invested 0.04% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 4,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhenman And Asset Management Ab has 0.75% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 137,691 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 24,863 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 8,270 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 280,832 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,445 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 39,374 shares. Millennium Llc has 72,538 shares. Mackay Shields, a New York-based fund reported 11,689 shares. 10,304 are held by Parametric Portfolio Llc. Glenmede Trust Na owns 12,714 shares.

