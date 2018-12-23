Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,240 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11M, down from 26,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 116.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.02M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 2.16 million shares traded or 201.13% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 26.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS – RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $665.4M; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Economic Fuel Cost $1.96 Per Gallon; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 9,445 shares to 19,004 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B New (BRKB) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company (MMM) CEO Michael Roman Presents at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 3. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. On Friday, October 26 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability stated it has 18,796 shares. 84,311 were reported by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Excalibur Corp holds 3,061 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 113,986 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 25,432 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 12,694 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Company has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va owns 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,352 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 38,100 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability Corp reported 2,788 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Matrix Asset holds 0.03% or 1,005 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Union Bancshares Corporation accumulated 19,941 shares. 3,746 are owned by Plante Moran Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold HA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.01 million shares or 1.62% more from 42.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Inv Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 444,170 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 20,343 shares. 26,681 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 49,128 shares. Next Financial Group Inc has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 200 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 670,978 are held by Victory Capital. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 168,618 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd has 32,453 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0% or 3,620 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Vanguard holds 4.85M shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GE identifies blade problem in one more class of turbines – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Could Be Ready to Ramp Up Stock Buybacks – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hyundai, S.Korea talks on low-cost carmaking JV hit snag – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ValOre Defines New Gold in Till Target Areas and Extends Geophysical Coverage to 110 km on Baffin Island, Nunavut – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.