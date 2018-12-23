ASR NEDERLAND N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETH (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) had an increase of 0.08% in short interest. ASRRF’s SI was 393,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.08% from 393,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3937 days are for ASR NEDERLAND N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETH (OTCMKTS:ASRRF)’s short sellers to cover ASRRF’s short positions. It closed at $42.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) is expected to pay $0.34 on Jan 25, 2019. (NYSE:EARN) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s current price of $10.41 translates into 3.27% yield. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 94,449 shares traded or 42.75% up from the average. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has declined 11.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.04% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance services and products to private and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.57 billion. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking and Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Real Estate Development divisions. It has a 6.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle, fire, travel and leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, group disability, and occupational disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic health insurance and supplementary health insurance products.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $131.27 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

