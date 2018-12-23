Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Emersonelecc (EMR) by 9.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 19,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,452 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.04M, up from 203,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Emersonelecc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21M shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14M, down from 43,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $9.17 million activity. $475,774 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by Pelch Steven J.. $3.51 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares were sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J. $4.57M worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by MONSER EDWARD L.

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Emerson Electric Co. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold” on Friday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Thursday, September 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $62.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 9 with “Sell”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 2. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Unum Group, Emerson Electric and American Electric Power – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE, seven other industrial stocks could get hit hard by lower oil prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfaxfinlh (FRFHF) by 8,194 shares to 491 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greatwestlif (GWLIF) by 87,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,498 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hills National Bank & Trust Trust Co accumulated 7,354 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Usca Ria Lc has 0.38% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 48,995 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 1.02M shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 365,590 shares. Butensky & Cohen Finance Security Incorporated has 30,647 shares. Moreover, Miller Mngmt Lp has 0.66% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 28,320 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated owns 900 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,133 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 7,674 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 3,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc reported 8,033 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 660,794 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 200 shares. Private Asset Management has 112,572 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 135,380 shares to 474,029 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank First Natl Corp (BFNC) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. 7,899 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $1.08 million on Friday, September 7. The insider Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41 million. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock or 264,465 shares. $268,731 worth of stock was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 12. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 5. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $143 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $148 target in Monday, October 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 4 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Glynn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,386 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 106,118 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 6.66 million shares. Moreover, Amg Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Dominion has invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 100,286 were accumulated by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Intact Mgmt Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gam Ag has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Td Asset owns 2.50 million shares. Geller Advisors Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability owns 33,549 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,838 shares. California-based Hutchinson Ca has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).