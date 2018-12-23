Concourse Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (ECA) by 98.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc sold 386,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $127,000, down from 394,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 21.91 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 20,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,428 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.51M, down from 155,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Concourse Capital Management Llc, which manages about $220.65M and $171.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc by 28,610 shares to 34,079 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Could Boost Duvernay Output, But Is Choosing Not To – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “US Steel, Chicoâ€™s FAS Dip into Wednesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bullish Options Activityin in Encana (ECA) Targets 9% Upside in Shares Through Mid-Jan. 2019 -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy, Encana Tumble into Tuesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Encana Corporation had 138 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 22. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 21 to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Thursday, February 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $8 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Friday, June 16. Deutsche Bank maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Wednesday, December 9 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Thursday, September 28 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. KLR Group upgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Monday, November 7 to “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ECA in report on Tuesday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ECA’s profit will be $152.51 million for 8.41 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, November 21. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $83.0 target in Monday, February 5 report. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Agricole initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 15 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was initiated by Nomura.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $691.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,198 shares to 32,442 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 667,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things Plains All American Pipeline’s Management Team Wants You to Know About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. BP – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.