Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 5.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.88 million, down from 199,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.98M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp Del Ne (DNB) by 42.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82M, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Dun & Bradstreet Corp Del Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $141.99. About 1.07M shares traded or 114.00% up from the average. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) has risen 18.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DNB News: 09/05/2018 – D&B 1Q Net $63.9M; 09/03/2018 – Dun & Bradstreet Announces Leadership Change; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Nathan Hale, d/b/a Nathan’s Tree Service; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – DNB CHANGES ITS TAX GUIDING FOR 2018 AND 2019 FROM 23 TO 20 PER CENT; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Ray L. Myers, d/b/a Myers Transport; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – DEUTSCHE BANK’S (XETRA: DBKGN.DE / NYSE: DB) MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS AGREED ON STRATEGIC ADJUSTMENTS IN ITS CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK (CIB); 07/05/2018 – Peab Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 14; 14/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Project 603-17-803 – DB Site Prep – Replace Cystoscopy System (Uroview FD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold BIG shares while 99 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.96 million shares or 3.03% less from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.94M were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Ameritas Partners Incorporated reported 15,386 shares stake. Maverick reported 735,876 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). New York-based Cooper Creek Management Limited Liability has invested 3.74% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 73,247 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tributary Limited Liability owns 180,135 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 37,239 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP invested in 40,800 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 17,305 shares. Axa holds 0.03% or 187,700 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 10,180 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Llc reported 7,639 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 79 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity. THORN BRUCE K had bought 8,500 shares worth $250,385 on Friday, December 14.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp Com (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,805 shares to 2,985 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 20,900 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 108,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).