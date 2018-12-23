Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 58.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 17.07 million shares traded or 98.55% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) by 3.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,920 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 800,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.95M, down from 828,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Energy Transfer Equity LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 1.52% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ETE News: 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY 1Q EPS 31C; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Mariner East 1 Released for Service by Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission; 17/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Investors Lose Bid to Have Unit Issuance Undone; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 17/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP – DELAWARE COURT HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF CO IN LITIGATION RELATED TO MARCH 2016 ISSUANCE BY CO OF CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Announces a New Gulf Coast Ethane Export Facility (“Orbit”); 18/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Series C Preferred Unit Offering

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $166.11M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold SYMC shares while 118 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 530.27 million shares or 1.56% more from 522.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tobam invested in 2.29M shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 14,138 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 4.09M shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 11,668 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 2.81M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amp Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 357,987 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc accumulated 54,680 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 104,815 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Llc reported 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 6.58 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 614,494 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 43,300 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways for the 11th Consecutive Time – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec Launches USB Scanning Station to Boost Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Leaders Symantec and Fortinet Partner to Deliver the Most Robust and Comprehensive Cloud Security Service – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thoma Bravo could buy McAfee for over $4.2B; SYMC -4% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Unveils Industry’s First Neural Network to Protect Critical Infrastructure From Cyber Warfare – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 52,101 shares to 70,901 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Opportnys (JPC) by 259,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC).

Among 35 analysts covering Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 27 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Symantec had 112 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, May 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Tuesday, October 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 15 by TheStreet. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 29. On Tuesday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 13. Bank of America maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 1 with “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SYMC in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Common Unitholders Approve Merger with Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can YOU Pick the Best Stock and Best ETF for 2019? – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE), Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), RH (NYSE:RH) – Benzinga” on September 16, 2018. More interesting news about Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer LP: Safe 8.5% Yield And Enormous Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Unitholders Vote for Proposed Merger with Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. – Business Wire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 95,000 shares to 272,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Among 16 analysts covering Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Energy Transfer Equity LP had 46 analyst reports since October 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. The stock of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 17. The stock of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 13 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 8. On Tuesday, November 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 26 by Robert W. Baird.