Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 6,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,427 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.58 million, up from 123,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.75M shares traded or 143.83% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $10.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 28,684 shares to 48,122 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,744 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Co has invested 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 447 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 19,617 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.51% or 129,450 shares. Stevens Capital Lp has 0.15% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 51,336 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2,491 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 36,574 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 861,710 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 123,389 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 217,790 shares. Company Bancorp has 8,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 14,841 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $19.40 million activity. Brown Marcus V sold $2.54 million worth of stock or 28,200 shares. FISACKERLY HALEY sold $233,668 worth of stock. 5,000 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shares with value of $450,000 were sold by HINNENKAMP PAUL D. $18,571 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. Another trade for 42,477 shares valued at $3.67M was made by DENAULT LEO P on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 6,233 shares valued at $548,504 was made by Rainer Sallie T on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 17 analysts covering Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Entergy Corporation had 80 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Monday, September 7 to “Sell”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 20. As per Thursday, March 16, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Thursday, October 27. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 21 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 17 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 14.