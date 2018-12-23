Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 918,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $397.70 million, down from 920,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28 million shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 163,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 893,192 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.47 million, up from 729,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.75M shares traded or 143.83% up from the average. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 132,703 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Glenmede Communication Na owns 1,271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 11,982 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% or 208,634 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 147,606 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Com owns 1,252 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 35 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 60 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.06% or 6,063 shares. 52,833 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Chartist Ca holds 0% or 561 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 587 shares. Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 433,795 shares. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 108,199 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 18. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 13 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 31 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 3 by Jefferies. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Tuesday, November 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 10.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. The insider Campbell Michael Earl sold 500 shares worth $210,000. TAYLOR KEITH D also sold $663,742 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, July 27. Meyers Charles J also sold $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 4,671 shares to 111,332 shares, valued at $220.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 94,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerce Comml Bank invested in 8,210 shares. Dnb Asset As has 27,003 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 296,855 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,329 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 8,103 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,100 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Argent Trust holds 13,101 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.08% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 1,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Highlander Lc has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Prudential Fincl reported 462,662 shares stake. Twin Tree LP owns 28,506 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability has 35,540 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $25.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,923 shares to 124,600 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 99,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $19.40 million activity. VINCI DONALD W sold $442,000 worth of stock. 6,500 shares were sold by HINNENKAMP PAUL D, worth $552,500. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 217 shares worth $18,571. May Phillip R Jr sold 10,300 shares worth $911,700. Rainer Sallie T sold $548,504 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,750 shares valued at $233,668 was sold by FISACKERLY HALEY.

Among 17 analysts covering Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Entergy Corporation had 80 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, August 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $82 target. JP Morgan maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Monday, September 21. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Mizuho. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, November 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, September 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, September 24 report. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, September 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETR in report on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ETR in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating.