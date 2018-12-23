EOG Resources (EOG) to pay $0.22 on Jan 31, 2019; Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund Has 2.4 Sentiment

Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.02, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 12 funds opened new and increased positions, while 5 reduced and sold stakes in Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 576,501 shares, up from 436,887 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is expected to pay $0.22 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders before Jan 16, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. EOG Resources Inc’s current price of $87.26 translates into 0.25% yield. EOG Resources Inc’s dividend has Jan 17, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

More notable recent Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Retail stress roils European stocks, no Christmas boost in sight – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Closed-End Funds to Buy for Super-Sized Yields – Investorplace.com” on November 13, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AT&Tâ€™s big push into 5G gets more clarity with consumer device to handle zippy speeds – Dallas Business Journal” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Closed-End Funds for Tax-Free Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2017.

It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is down 11.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund for 48,995 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 40,200 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.09% invested in the company for 17,300 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 40,030 shares.

Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $125.22 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $50.60 billion. The company??s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). E&G Advsrs L P accumulated 0.12% or 2,413 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.32% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 25,638 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc Inc reported 90,101 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 20,590 shares. Moreover, Spectrum has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Swedbank owns 768,867 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cue Fincl Gp has invested 1.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Private Advsr stated it has 35,618 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 1,112 shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 1.68M shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Thursday, November 15 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2. Raymond James maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This 9.9%-Yielding Stockâ€™s Growth Prospects Are Beginning to Crystallize – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. The insider Trice David W sold $317,203. TEXTOR DONALD F had sold 1,864 shares worth $229,039 on Thursday, June 28. Shares for $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R.