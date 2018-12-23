Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 337,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.75 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $167.42M, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 131.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 14,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,783 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 11,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Perez Beatriz R had sold 10,000 shares worth $479,800 on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 15,100 shares valued at $761,040 was made by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19. 54,200 shares were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO, worth $2.63M on Monday, November 5. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold $2.06M. Shares for $3.74 million were sold by MARK LARRY M. Shares for $2.60 million were sold by MURPHY JOHN on Wednesday, July 25.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $702.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11,266 shares to 3,209 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 261,804 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 7.04M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 107,953 shares. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 293,535 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. American Assets Mngmt Llc has invested 1.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). North Amer Mgmt Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,190 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Piedmont, a North Carolina-based fund reported 253,813 shares. Blume Management stated it has 20,800 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.32% or 3.14 million shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 167.04 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Montag A And Associates owns 657,720 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability owns 0.89% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 113,325 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $26.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 318,622 shares to 4.12M shares, valued at $248.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 379,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).