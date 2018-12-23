Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 38.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 10,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, down from 26,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 981,282 shares traded or 128.12% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 42.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 10.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 16,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,845 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.64M, up from 156,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 5.28 million shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Since July 11, 2018, it had 10 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $216,430 activity. 1,311 shares valued at $115,644 were bought by HENRIQUES ADOLFO on Tuesday, October 9. Another trade for 5,347 shares valued at $334,693 was sold by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN. Hildebrandt Mark H bought $115,732 worth of stock or 1,312 shares. Neitzel Julie bought $115,820 worth of stock. 1,312 shares were bought by MENDELSON ERIC A, worth $115,732. Schwitter Frank J bought $115,820 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Tuesday, October 9.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Heico Corp. (HEI) Acquires Apex Microtechnology – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Global Partners LP, Synacor, Heico, InterXion Holding NV, Fly Leasing, and The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HEICO: Expensive, But A Perennial Performer – Seeking Alpha” on October 21, 2018. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HEICO’s Sierra Microwave Technology Subsidiary Supplies High-Tech Parts for NASA’s RainCube – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HEI CEO Lau uses NYSE appearance to highlight Hawaiian Electric’s renewable energy focus – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Heico Corporation had 46 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 23. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 1. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 3.02, from 4.23 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold HEI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 41.24% less from 65.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 37,534 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 0.15% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Stone Run Ltd Llc stated it has 81,898 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 231,336 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Co owns 1,188 shares. Brown Advisory has 902,320 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 123,478 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 172,990 shares. Advsr Ltd Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.32% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. 20,708 are owned by Price T Rowe Inc Md. United Automobile Association has 8,322 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 29,301 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 100,993 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 14,370 shares to 15,930 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 62 investors sold MCHP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 257.56 million shares or 5.16% more from 244.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 2,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 659 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 20,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 30,239 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 57,029 were reported by Bokf Na. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 160,670 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 967 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability reported 10,183 shares stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,318 shares. Paloma Management holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 6,197 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.03% or 880,668 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Microchip Technology had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 4 by Summit Redstone Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by B. Riley & Co. Jefferies maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, August 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, May 30. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, September 30, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $99 target. On Tuesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, November 7 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.93 million activity. $269,519 worth of stock was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, August 22. Bjornholt James Eric sold 1,866 shares worth $134,464. DREHOBL STEPHEN V also sold $337,151 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microchip (MCHP) Stock Is a Strong Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip: An Undervalued Stock Offering Low Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 04, 2018.