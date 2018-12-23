EPS for 3M Company (MMM) Expected At $2.28; P&F Industries (PFIN) Has 2.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.28 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $2.1 EPS. MMM’s profit would be $1.33B giving it 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS is correct. After having $2.58 EPS previously, 3M Company’s analysts see -11.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN

P&F Industries Inc (PFIN) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.50, from 4 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 5 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 2 trimmed and sold positions in P&F Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 507,797 shares, down from 1.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding P&F Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in P&F Industries, Inc. for 200 shares. Barclays Plc owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,070 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 100 shares.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.35 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 877.78 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

The stock increased 4.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 8,641 shares traded or 191.63% up from the average. P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) has risen 2.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.52% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 12. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, September 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold 3M Company shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 37,882 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company invested 0.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Koshinski Asset has invested 0.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 160 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.52 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 274 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 578,592 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 131,688 shares. Haverford Tru Company invested in 0.17% or 43,936 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability owns 255,854 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.96M shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.93% or 3.49M shares. Old Point Tru And N A holds 5,845 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 24.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

