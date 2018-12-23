EPS for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Expected At $4.14; Avinger (AVGR) Shorts Lowered By 87.78%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) had a decrease of 87.78% in short interest. AVGR’s SI was 226,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 87.78% from 1.85M shares previously. With 879,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s short sellers to cover AVGR’s short positions. The SI to Avinger Inc’s float is 2.07%. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.0124 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2176. About 1.62M shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has declined 96.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.86% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to report $4.14 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.92 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $3.22 EPS. T_CP’s profit would be $590.38 million giving it 14.14 P/E if the $4.14 EPS is correct. After having $4.12 EPS previously, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s analysts see 0.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $234.09. About 1.05 million shares traded or 155.33% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, makes, and sells image-guided and catheter systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $5.11 million. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $33.38 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.