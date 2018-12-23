EPS for Celanese (CE) Expected At $2.44; Data I Has 0.94 Sentiment

Analysts expect Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report $2.44 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 23.23% from last quarter’s $1.98 EPS. CE’s profit would be $326.36 million giving it 8.90 P/E if the $2.44 EPS is correct. After having $2.96 EPS previously, Celanese Corporation’s analysts see -17.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 25.29 million shares traded or 1266.50% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018

Data I (DAIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 15 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold their stock positions in Data I. The funds in our database now possess: 3.46 million shares, up from 3.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Data I in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.62 billion. The company??s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Data I/O Corporation for 306,580 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 120,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 182,345 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.71 million. The Company’s programming system products are used to program integrated circuits with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. The firm provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.