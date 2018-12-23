Analysts expect Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report $0.05 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. CLFD’s profit would be $682,303 giving it 43.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Clearfield, Inc.’s analysts see -64.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 12.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 142,605 shares traded or 457.81% up from the average. Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has declined 12.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CLFD News: 07/03/2018 – Clearfield® Delivers 144-port Count Fiber Distribution Hub as Carriers Race to Expand FTTH Markets; 03/04/2018 – Clearfield® Enhances Functionality of its Full Fiber Distribution Cabinet Line; 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – CLEARFIELD INC CLFD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $74 MLN TO $76 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Rev Officer; 26/04/2018 – Clearfield 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 05/03/2018 Clearfield to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearfield Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLFD); 26/04/2018 – Clearfield Sees 2018 Rev $74M-$76M

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) stake by 53.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 47,498 shares as Dsp Group Inc (DSPG)’s stock declined 5.49%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 41,279 shares with $491,000 value, down from 88,777 last quarter. Dsp Group Inc now has $236.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 339,308 shares traded or 270.75% up from the average. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has declined 13.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office

Element Capital Management Llc increased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 38,927 shares to 50,173 valued at $4.56M in 2018Q3. It also upped Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 28,957 shares and now owns 33,831 shares. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold DSPG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 2.00% more from 16.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Company holds 0% or 372 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,476 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 131,821 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 18,884 shares. Psagot House holds 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) or 950 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,283 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co owns 35,522 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 16,310 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 31,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 100,509 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 28,319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 17,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 107,694 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $663,277 activity. $12,659 worth of stock was bought by Paul Cynthia on Monday, September 17. On Monday, November 5 the insider SEROUSSI YAIR sold $185,850. LACEY THOMAS A bought $45,600 worth of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) on Tuesday, November 20.

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DSP Group Announces Upcoming Investor Events Nasdaq:DSPG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Market Expects Relatively Little From DSP Group’s Transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DSP Group Announces Appointment of Mr. Eric M. Stauffer as Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% negative EPS growth.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises , large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $119.68 million. The firm offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. It has a 27.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 4 investors sold Clearfield, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.74 million shares or 0.88% less from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Morgan Stanley has 49,209 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 144,396 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 10,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,266 were reported by Ancora Advisors Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 17,382 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 59,000 shares. Schwab Charles reported 24,491 shares stake. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc reported 23,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) for 10,430 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) for 3,081 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.01% or 508,999 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Clearfield Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:CLFD – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clearfield, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CommScope, Clearfield Agree to Patent Lawsuit Settlement – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clearfield’s (CLFD) CEO Cheri Beranek on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: November 12, 2018.