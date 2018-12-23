EPS for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Expected At $0.68; Shorts at BIOLARGO (BLGO) Raised By 14.42%

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.68 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. COLB’s profit would be $49.82 million giving it 12.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s analysts see 7.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1.79 million shares traded or 428.18% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

BIOLARGO INC (OTCMKTS:BLGO) had an increase of 14.42% in short interest. BLGO’s SI was 227,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.42% from 199,000 shares previously. With 116,800 avg volume, 2 days are for BIOLARGO INC (OTCMKTS:BLGO)’s short sellers to cover BLGO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.221. About 4,667 shares traded. BioLargo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLGO) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc has 237,293 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 127,107 shares. 5,029 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 22,458 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 17,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 578,030 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 324,617 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 54,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Manufacturers Life The owns 0.07% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 1.79 million shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 769 shares. 230,064 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 6,185 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,023 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $159,754 activity. McDonald Andy bought $10,160 worth of stock. Lawson David C also sold $75,927 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Wednesday, August 29. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $13,767 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, July 5. $4,307 worth of stock was bought by Stein Clint on Thursday, July 5.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbia Banking System had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of COLB in report on Friday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 9 report.