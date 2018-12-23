EPS for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Expected At $1.76; Ubs Oconnor Decreased Automati (ADP) Position

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.76 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 19.73% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. CFR’s profit would be $112.55M giving it 12.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s analysts see -1.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.33 million shares traded or 165.14% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Automati (ADP) stake by 23.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 60,000 shares as Automati (ADP)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 200,000 shares with $30.13B value, down from 260,000 last quarter. Automati now has $54.88B valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35 million shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%

Among 2 analysts covering Cullen\/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cullen\/Frost Bankers had 4 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, December 11. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.36 million activity. ALVAREZ CARLOS bought $5.06 million worth of stock. Shares for $349,709 were bought by Dawson Samuel G.. Comparin Cynthia Jane also bought $93,380 worth of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shares. Shares for $140,658 were sold by Berman Bobby.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 0.97% less from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 181,615 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 220 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 466,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Twin Mgmt Inc stated it has 37,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Texas-based Holt Cap Advisors Lc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.06% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 72,060 shares. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 11 were reported by Financial Architects Inc. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 7,554 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 1.85M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Management Lc invested in 6,280 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Interxio (NYSE:INXN) stake by 31,899 shares to 90,700 valued at $6.10B in 2018Q3. It also upped Amazon C (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,104 shares and now owns 8,001 shares. Seaworld (NYSE:SEAS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 74,431 were accumulated by Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 17,608 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd accumulated 4,836 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&T Financial Bank holds 0.38% or 497,718 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Limited Company reported 4,700 shares. Forbes J M And Llp stated it has 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dodge Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Co reported 1,531 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bailard has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rodgers Brothers owns 1,502 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 21,296 are owned by Old National National Bank In. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 707,976 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

