Analysts expect Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report $0.94 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 23.58% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. FICO’s profit would be $27.22 million giving it 46.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Fair Isaac Corporation’s analysts see -31.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.98% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 365,797 shares traded or 63.58% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 18.11% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 60.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 119,283 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 78,846 shares with $12.97M value, down from 198,129 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 12/04/2018 – Oakmark’s Bill Nygren said Facebook’s recent decline makes its valuation much more attractive; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting by email without consent – TechCrunch; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 38.3 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FICO® Score Open Access Program Hits Milestone, Enabling Lenders and Financial Counselors to Offer Consumers Free Access to their FICO® Scores – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raiffeisen Chooses FICO Cloud to Reduce Collections Costs – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FICO acquires GoOn LLC to advance growth in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Q2, BioTime, Verastem, Fair Isaac, Ulta Beauty, and Chimerix â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 12. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 30 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 22.08 million shares or 6.09% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 6,345 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 57,476 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Brown Advisory holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 324,290 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.09% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24,790 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd owns 198,475 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Asset reported 1,765 shares stake. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 2,975 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 142,953 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 34,324 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 59,100 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Profund Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $37.15 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.14M was made by Wehmann James M on Wednesday, August 15. On Friday, September 21 Wells Stuart sold $2.42M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 10,500 shares. The insider Rey David A sold 7,374 shares worth $1.59 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 14,865 were reported by Lincoln National. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.76% stake. Andra Ap accumulated 13,400 shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 73,914 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 45,556 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Darsana Prtnrs Lp has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Falcon Edge Capital LP has 3.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 137,400 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,790 shares. Spo Advisory Corp owns 11.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.94M shares. 36,743 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone owns 2,889 shares. Department Mb State Bank N A accumulated 537 shares. Axiom Investors Limited Company De invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 86,194 were reported by Busey Trust. Spinnaker has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $115,710. Zuckerberg Mark sold 210,000 shares worth $37.02M. Wehner David M. also sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, November 14. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.06M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, October 9. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold 61,103 shares worth $10.77 million.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Edward Jones downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.