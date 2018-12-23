ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ATONF) had an increase of 89.06% in short interest. ATONF’s SI was 12.22M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 89.06% from 6.46M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 61087 days are for ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ATONF)’s short sellers to cover ATONF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1448 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.37 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 32.14% from last quarter's $0.28 EPS. FCCO's profit would be $2.82 million giving it 12.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, First Community Corporation's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 66,444 shares traded or 493.09% up from the average. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 6.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500.

Anton Oilfield Services Group, an investment holding company, provides gas and oil field development technical services for oil companies in the People??s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $306.83 million. It operates through Drilling Technology, Well Completion, and Oil Production Services divisions. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers integrated services of oil/gas field development, such as reservoir production management, integrated project management, reservoir geology study, and EPC services; and drilling engineering and technical services, including IPM services for drilling, directional drilling, drilling and completion fluids, and rig services.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $198,453 activity. SAWYER JOSEPH G sold 5,113 shares worth $130,653. $67,800 worth of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares were sold by PROCTOR DAVID K.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $145.96 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.51, from 3.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 4 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 3.71 million shares or 49.76% less from 7.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Group holds 4,758 shares. Raymond James Services holds 0% or 8,425 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Greenwood Capital Assocs Lc reported 15,375 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 235 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt has 86,183 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) or 52,759 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) or 271,513 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Incorporated accumulated 0% or 15,704 shares. 559,586 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The. First Trust Advisors L P reported 10,742 shares.

