Analysts expect Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.91% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. FSB’s profit would be $8.86 million giving it 10.60 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Franklin Financial Network, Inc.’s analysts see -12.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 248,294 shares traded or 179.03% up from the average. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) has declined 13.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical FSB News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Franklin Financial; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Services Raises Quarter Dividend to 27c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Franklin Financial; 25/04/2018 – Franklin Fincl Network 1Q EPS 73c; 30/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Franklin Financial Network Announces Record Earnings For First Quarter 2018 Of $0.73 Per Diluted Share; 15/05/2018 – Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Buys Into Franklin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Financial Network Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSB); 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 25/05/2018 – REX TRUEFORM NAMES DAMIEN FRANKLIN FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

Among 3 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 13 with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28 target in Monday, August 20 report. Citigroup maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. See Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) latest ratings:

04/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25 New Target: $32 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $24 New Target: $28 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28 New Target: $32 Maintain

20/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $28 Maintain

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

It closed at $17.95 lastly. It is up 54.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 10/05/2018 – Evolent Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT SEES 2Q ADJ REV $139.0M TO $143.0M; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ REV $144.4M, EST. $140.8M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Partners with SOMOS IPA to Accelerate Transition to Value-Based Care in New York City Communities

Another recent and important Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Franklin Synergy plucks new CFO from FirstBank – Nashville Business Journal” on December 12, 2018.