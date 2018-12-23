Analysts expect General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report $0.18 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. GE’s profit would be $1.57B giving it 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, General Electric Company’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH

BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) had an increase of 0.78% in short interest. BDRLF’s SI was 5.76 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.78% from 5.71M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 57553 days are for BORR DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERM (OTCMKTS:BDRLF)’s short sellers to cover BDRLF’s short positions. It closed at $2.34 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter And Com Brokerage holds 0.13% or 33,981 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 125,168 shares. Moreover, Bollard Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 27,830 shares. 12,216 were reported by Alpine Woods Investors. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 11.99M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors stated it has 22,305 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has 82,650 shares. Tcw Inc invested in 6.01 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Kings Point Cap invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc holds 0.97% or 1.89M shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 167,650 shares. Family Cap Trust reported 643 shares. Garrison Financial has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.19 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. 191,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $2.49M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 60,000 shares were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO, worth $499,200. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, June 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, June 26. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as a drilling contractor to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 26 jack-up drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides services to gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide.