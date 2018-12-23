Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report $0.55 EPS on January, 18.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 44.74% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. GFED’s profit would be $2.45 million giving it 9.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.59% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 584 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 8.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 24/04/2018 – “Fake” Gold Coin Is Actually Worth Millions, According to Numismatic Guaranty Corporation; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INCOME 44.4B NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FY NET INCOME 170.5B NAIRA; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 Dept Insur (AZ): Notice of Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fun; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $95.71 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $4.39 million. It explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds nine exploration licenses in three European countries, including six in Portugal covering an area of 3,821 square kilometers; two in Kosovo covering an area of 47 square kilometers; and one in Germany covering an area of 307 square kilometers.