Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $1.88 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.62% from last quarter’s $1.85 EPS. HON’s profit would be $1.39B giving it 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $2.03 EPS previously, Honeywell International Inc.’s analysts see -7.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90 million shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) stake by 45.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as Ladder Cap Corp (LADR)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $5.08 million value, down from 550,000 last quarter. Ladder Cap Corp now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 2.14 million shares traded or 97.08% up from the average. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 23.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 115,619 shares to 365,619 valued at $16.71 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) stake by 105,785 shares and now owns 310,110 shares. Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold LADR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 52.94 million shares or 1.10% less from 53.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup reported 147,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Investment holds 45,155 shares. Laffer has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 10,641 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 12,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 189,720 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 7,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 371,083 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd holds 0.94% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 133,080 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ladder Capital had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. LADR’s profit will be $47.99 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,510 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,327 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust owns 12,310 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri invested 1.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 3,905 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 4,596 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shine Invest Advisory, a Colorado-based fund reported 570 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust owns 6,540 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 850 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,002 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Penobscot Mgmt Inc has 35,945 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $170 target in Monday, July 23 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. $1.59 million worth of stock was sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27. 3,963 shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT, worth $590,923. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94M worth of stock or 13,400 shares.