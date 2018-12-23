EPS for Marine Products (MPX) Expected At $0.19; Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) Sentiment Is 3.5

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) investors sentiment decreased to 3.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -4.50, from 8 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 7 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 2 reduced and sold their equity positions in Citizens Holding Co. The funds in our database now have: 517,120 shares, up from 508,312 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens Holding Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) to report $0.19 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. MPX’s profit would be $6.55M giving it 21.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Marine Products Corporation’s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 119,329 shares traded or 131.62% up from the average. Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) has risen 14.95% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MPX News: 14/03/2018 – Pura Naturals Showcases Pura Marine Products at the 72nd Annual Fred Hall Show in Long Beach, CA; 09/03/2018 Marine Products Short-Interest Ratio Rises 201% to 16 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marine Products Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPX); 24/04/2018 – MARINE PRODUCTS QUICKLY SURGES AHEAD OF EARNINGS TOMORROW; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

Marine Products Corporation designs, makes, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $570.27 million. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 90 international independent authorized dealers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Marine Products Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.83 million shares or 1.88% less from 4.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 43,878 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 169,851 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 2,060 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) or 11,507 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 0% or 21,166 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 167 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 44,994 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 19,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Northern Tru Corp reported 117,671 shares. 43,345 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 30,172 shares.

More notable recent Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks Getting Crushed by Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tivity Health, and Marine Products Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marine Products – Even Keeled Through Steady Waters – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Ride on DuPont Analysis With 5 Top Stocks – December 20, 2018 – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 290 shares traded. Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) has declined 22.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CIZN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIZN); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: Total Assets $976M at March 31, Down 1.7% Vs. Prior Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.09% Vs. 3.03% Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Reports Earnings; 20/04/2018 Citizens Holding 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS HOLDING CO CIZN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36

Acg Wealth holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Citizens Holding Company for 66,068 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 6,580 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,348 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,494 shares.