EPS for Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Expected At $0.27; Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)’s Sentiment Is 7

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $0.27 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 68.75% from last quarter's $0.16 EPS. MRTN's profit would be $14.70M giving it 14.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Marten Transport, Ltd.'s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 896,379 shares traded or 250.63% up from the average. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 12.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) investors sentiment decreased to 7 in Q3 2018. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 7 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 1 decreased and sold their holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.38 million shares, up from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Pathfinder Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Marten Transport, Ltd. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 0.85% more from 36.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Westfield Cap Mngmt Co Lp invested in 98,166 shares. 18,125 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 50,427 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,574 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 20,629 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 935 shares stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 505 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). 24,497 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. State Street has 1.40M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 253,525 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Comm has 0.28% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $866.51 million. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $56.90 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.

The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) has declined 2.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. for 213,486 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 61,550 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 322,698 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 223 shares.

