EPS for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Expected At $0.62; Treecom Has 0.78 Sentiment

Treecom Inc (TREE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.86, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 77 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 99 reduced and sold holdings in Treecom Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 10.23 million shares, up from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Treecom Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 70 Increased: 56 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $0.62 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.62% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. MXIM’s profit would be $171.78M giving it 19.44 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s analysts see -17.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 5.08M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $3.90 million activity. Loftus David had sold 6,623 shares worth $397,417. The insider DOLUCA TUNC sold $427,375. BERGMAN JAMES R also sold $234,248 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 517 shares valued at $29,325 was made by Gagneja Sumeet on Monday, December 3. $204,693 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were sold by NEIL CHRISTOPHER J. Another trade for 440 shares valued at $23,034 was sold by Wright Mary Ann. KIDDOO BRUCE E sold 25,000 shares worth $1.41 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.03% less from 247.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset As has 37,839 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company reported 2,349 shares. Natixis reported 212,263 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Kwmg Lc owns 362 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co holds 4,550 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1.19M shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc owns 1.60M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa, a France-based fund reported 13,582 shares. Hallmark holds 30,175 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt stated it has 6,520 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 10,931 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Maxim Integrated Products had 15 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, October 31. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Summit Insights Group to “Hold” on Friday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Wednesday, September 12 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of MXIM in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, October 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 23. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.36 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 26.83 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 3.59% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 561,873 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 34,484 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diker Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 80.77% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TREE’s profit will be $12.06 million for 53.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.58% negative EPS growth.

