Brookfield Property Partners L.P. – Limited Partne (NASDAQ:BPY) had a decrease of 7.55% in short interest. BPY’s SI was 6.09M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.55% from 6.58M shares previously. With 2.02 million avg volume, 3 days are for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. – Limited Partne (NASDAQ:BPY)’s short sellers to cover BPY’s short positions. The SI to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. – Limited Partne’s float is 2.88%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 1.93 million shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has declined 23.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – GGP SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GETEITHER $23.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OR EITHER ONE BPY UNIT OR ONE SHARE OF A NEW BPY U.S. REIT SECURITY; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to Purchase Mall Owner GGP for $9.25 Billion; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $0.79 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.91% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. PLD’s profit would be $521.46 million giving it 18.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Prologis, Inc.’s analysts see 9.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

More important recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool”, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results January 22, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $38.86 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold Prologis, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 180,117 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 120,338 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 4,188 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 56,070 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 21,286 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group holds 81,380 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Com accumulated 3,006 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability accumulated 44,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 214,049 shares. 133,871 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Holt Cap Limited Co Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp invested in 0.15% or 7,862 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Davis Selected Advisers holds 345,097 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Tuesday, December 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “You Could Do a Lot Worse Than Owning the Brookfield 5 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable September 28, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 6.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 5.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 505.12 million shares or 215.89% more from 159.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A And Assoc Inc has 20,785 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 76,927 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth reported 10,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 152,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,194 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 3.32 million shares. 295,105 were accumulated by Fiera Corp. State Street Corp stated it has 79,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd reported 1.77% stake. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 3.40 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.83M shares. Geode Capital Ltd owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 176,030 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. The company has market cap of $12.89 billion. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. It has a 7.73 P/E ratio. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange.