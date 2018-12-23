Boxlight Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:BOXL) had an increase of 42.14% in short interest. BOXL’s SI was 494,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 42.14% from 347,900 shares previously. With 2.57 million avg volume, 0 days are for Boxlight Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s short sellers to cover BOXL’s short positions. The SI to Boxlight Corporation – Class A’s float is 21.35%. The stock decreased 9.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 86,531 shares traded. Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOXL News: 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES TO CREATE INTERACTIVE EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch Interactives; 21/05/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI TOUCH INTERACTIVES; 27/03/2018 – Boxlight Nominated for a Gwinnett Chamber IMPACT Regional Business Award; 21/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Exclusive Partnership with Multi Touch lnteractives; 29/03/2018 – Boxlight and Globisens Release New Version of GlobiLab Analytical Software for the Labdisc; 14/05/2018 – Boxlight Announces Acquisition of Cohuborate Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Boxlight Expands Interactive Touch Options with New MimioFrame Touch Board Kit and ProColor 490 Touch Table; 02/04/2018 – Boxlight Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – BOXLIGHT CORP – ON MARCH 15, 2018, SHERI LOFGREN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY TENDERED HER RESIGNATION FROM SUCH POSITION – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report $0.80 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.94% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. RCI’s profit would be $411.28 million giving it 15.83 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Rogers Communications Inc.’s analysts see -13.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 541,860 shares traded or 88.30% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.33 million. The firm designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $26.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to clients and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rogers Communications had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. Edward Jones downgraded the shares of RCI in report on Thursday, November 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) earned “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Monday, October 22.