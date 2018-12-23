Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $0.46 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 24.32% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SBCF’s profit would be $21.75 million giving it 13.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s analysts see 24.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 821,424 shares traded or 266.86% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has risen 3.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost

Among 7 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care had 8 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 31. See Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) latest ratings:

28/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $36 Initiates Coverage On

21/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform New Target: $46 Upgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Initiates Coverage On

14/09/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

30/08/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

24/08/2018 Broker: Dougherty Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

24/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $2 New Target: $45 Upgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $7.5 New Target: $25 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 38.90 million shares or 1.14% more from 38.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Principal Financial Grp holds 421,401 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 52,875 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 15,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) or 1,387 shares. Jennison Limited Co reported 0.06% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 69,355 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Llc reported 9,197 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 59,300 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 1,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 20,180 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 278,192 shares.

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/27/2018 – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seacoast Completes Acquisition of First Green Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Acquisition Of First Green Bancorp – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Itâ€™s official: Here’s when Seacoast will close on $132M First Green Bank acquisition – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Bank exec explains 5 factors affecting First Green Bank acquisition, plus banking trends – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 1.79M shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 1365.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1365.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 07/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – TANDEM GROUP PLC TND.L – PROPOSING TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.75 PENCE PER SHARE LEADING TO TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 4.10 PENCE FOR THE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – $TNDM seriously overvalued. Besides CEO selling, short squeeze ending, institutional interest minimal & plunging with nearly 8M decreased positions. Accumulated losses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNDM); 30/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Receives CE Mark for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys New 1.6% Position in Tandem Diabetes; 23/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreements for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Australia and New Zealand; 15/05/2018 – Chicago’s Largest Privately Held PEO, Tandem HR, Expands to Milwaukee; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $132 MLN TO $140 MLN

More notable recent Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Virtu Financial, Fate Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Eli Lilly, Griffon, and Coherus BioSciences â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Micro Cap Nemaura Medical Crashed 39.5% Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Starts Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tandem Diabetes Care’s Parabolic Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tandem Diabetes +13% after Baird upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.