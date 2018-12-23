Overbrook Management Corp decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 14.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp sold 51,794 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 302,965 shares with $10.29 million value, down from 354,759 last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $14.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 931,132 shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 37.66% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $596.05M giving it 10.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see -1.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 8.36M shares traded or 59.23% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 18/04/2018 – Southwest’s tragic engine failure shows need for ‘deeper’ look at entire oversight: Ex-NTSB chair; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 20/04/2018 – The manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Agreement in Principle Reached for Aircraft Mechanics and Related Employees Workgroup; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017

Among 12 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 17 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, September 7 report. Imperial Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Thursday, September 27 with “In-Line” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 7 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, November 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 14. Buckingham Research maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, July 27. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $69 target.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $25.84 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 7.25 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. Watterson Andrew M had sold 6,130 shares worth $363,405 on Friday, August 17. Shares for $50,042 were sold by MONTFORD JOHN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 256 reduced holdings.

Overbrook Management Corp increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 7,760 shares to 23,135 valued at $8.60 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 47,340 shares and now owns 139,945 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PBA’s profit will be $237.57M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.