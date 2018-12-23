EPS for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Expected At $1.28; EnLink Midstream, (ENLC) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 3 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. See EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

29/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $16 New Target: $18 Maintain

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report $1.28 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $1.4 EPS. TEL’s profit would be $439.08M giving it 14.06 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s analysts see -5.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 5.08 million shares traded or 107.50% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 21.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 302.21 million shares or 0.67% more from 300.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Lc holds 12,359 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.49% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 360,849 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 392 shares. Union Commercial Bank owns 43,207 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 3,293 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 1,212 were reported by Bamco Incorporated Ny. Fjarde Ap invested 0.13% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Everence Cap Mngmt owns 11,241 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 243,134 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd owns 4,635 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.21 million shares stake. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 433,939 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 47,253 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.95% stake. 180,245 are held by Amp Cap Invsts Limited.

Among 5 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TE Connectivity had 7 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TEL in report on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, November 21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $24.70 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

