EPS for Texas Instruments (TXN) Expected At $1.24; CareDx Has 2.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report $1.24 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 13.76% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. TXN’s profit would be $1.19B giving it 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s analysts see -21.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

CareDx (CDNA) investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.36, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 74 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 34 sold and reduced positions in CareDx. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 28.20 million shares, up from 25.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CareDx in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 28 Increased: 36 New Position: 38.

Among 13 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Texas Instruments had 14 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Longbow. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TXN in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $127 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 24.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $86.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. Another trade for 10,900 shares valued at $999,496 was made by Craighead Martin S on Thursday, October 25. $1.51M worth of stock was sold by Flessner Kyle M on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 13.33% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 2.08 million shares traded or 195.09% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (CDNA) has risen 302.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 302.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $811.20 million. The firm operates through two divisions, CareDx and Olerup. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test , a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.