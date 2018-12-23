Presima Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 7.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 100,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.60M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 14.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 109,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,631 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.76 million, up from 743,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 10.15M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 154,701 shares to 12.07M shares, valued at $112.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 246,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of EQT in report on Friday, March 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 25 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $52 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 13 by Tudor Pickering. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, December 8 the stock rating was reinitiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQT in report on Wednesday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $2.85 million activity. $163,300 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith David Joseph on Friday, November 16. On Monday, October 1 Szydlowski Norman J bought $21,230 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 480 shares. ROHR JAMES E also bought $346,600 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 2,960 shares worth $49,817. Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. Smith Jimmi Sue also bought $248,475 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 0.04% or 419,364 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 21,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). D E Shaw And Com invested in 9.13M shares. Monetary Mgmt Group has 200 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 2.07M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,497 shares. 1,938 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28.07 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 9,048 are held by Daiwa Group Inc. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 30,970 shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $781.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,300 shares to 656,300 shares, valued at $42.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 357,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

