Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc increased Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) (COL) stake by 337.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc acquired 100,600 shares as Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) (COL)’s stock 0.00%. The Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc holds 130,400 shares with $18.32M value, up from 29,800 last quarter. Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) now has $23.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins’ Revenue Jumps 62% — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS INC COL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins: Notified Justice Department, SEC in March About Investigation into Certain Employee Expense Reports; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Net $237M

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Orion Group Holdings had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital on Friday, October 19 to “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. See Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10 New Target: $11 Maintain

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc decreased Intrexon Corp (Put) (NYSE:XON) stake by 64,300 shares to 14,500 valued at $250,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 302,628 shares and now owns 7,072 shares. Rockwell Collins Inc (Call) (NYSE:COL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 137,002 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc owns 0.01% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 2,250 shares. American International invested in 57,231 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 3,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 6,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 5,000 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company has 4,830 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cleararc Inc reported 3,770 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 807,551 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 148 shares. Perella Weinberg Management Limited Partnership holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 138,105 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 57,024 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 800,764 shares traded or 230.67% up from the average. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 45.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.76, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 8.19% more from 20.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,108 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 3,268 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 11,965 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 63,033 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 436 shares. D E Shaw & Company has 235,741 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 63,005 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 72,248 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,561 shares. 859 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. South Dakota Invest Council holds 337,146 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability owns 553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 167,904 are held by Panagora Asset Management.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $127,225 activity. The insider Stauffer Mark R. sold $85,014. SHANFELTER AUSTIN J had sold 4,606 shares worth $37,216.