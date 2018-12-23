Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (Put) (CIEN) by 246% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 7.12 million shares traded or 108.69% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 9.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 15,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.81 million, down from 156,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.36 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision (ATVI) Releases Call of Duty: WWII United Front – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, QRTEA – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fanatics becomes retail partner of Overwatch League – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 38.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.88 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $930.93 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 159.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vigilant Capital Limited owns 190,847 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H & reported 250,813 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 348,269 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Llc owns 126,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jabre Partners reported 10,300 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 10,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Axa holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 766,899 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 81,500 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 53,121 shares. Montrusco Bolton owns 172,076 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Baskin Serv has invested 1.89% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Blair William And Il owns 418,276 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, October 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Wednesday, November 8. Jefferies maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, September 2, the company rating was upgraded by Vetr. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Bank of America. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, October 1. As per Friday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rosenblatt Sees Positive Trends For NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ciena, Qudian, and Health Insurance Innovations Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gigaclear Networks Selects Ciena to Improve Connectivity in Rural Areas – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 12/13: (GE) (NBEV) (CIEN) Higher; (AGTC) (TLRD) (LLNW) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 46 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. 1,978 shares were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, worth $50,538 on Thursday, June 21. 2,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $62,184 were sold by Rothenstein David M. The insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $69,350. $52,007 worth of stock was sold by FRODSHAM JAMES on Wednesday, August 15. $29,030 worth of stock was sold by McFeely Scott on Monday, October 15. Shares for $206,705 were sold by SMITH GARY B.

Among 26 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ciena had 114 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, September 2, the company rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton. As per Thursday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 3. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 30 report. On Thursday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Monday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. Piper Jaffray maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating.