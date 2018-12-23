Equity Residential (EQR) to pay $0.54 on Jan 11, 2019; Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Shorts Increased By 4.82%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is expected to pay $0.54 on Jan 11, 2019. (NYSE:EQR) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.54 dividend. Equity Residential’s current price of $67.24 translates into 0.80% yield. Equity Residential’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 3.74M shares traded or 107.36% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) had an increase of 4.82% in short interest. AVYA’s SI was 9.24M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.82% from 8.81M shares previously. With 848,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s short sellers to cover AVYA’s short positions. The SI to Avaya Holdings Corp’s float is 9.93%. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 1.09 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 21/03/2018 – Alorica Enlists Avaya Cloud for Global Contact Center Operations; 16/04/2018 – Avaya Holdings: Ronald Rittenmeyer Resigns as Director, Effective April 30; 12/03/2018 – Avaya and Post-Quantum to Team on Identity-as-a-Service; 31/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Avaya Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Avaya Launches Cloud Master Agent Program; 09/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – Avaya CEO Pledges Copany Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion; 12/04/2018 – Becky Carr Joins Avaya as Global Marketing Leader; 22/03/2018 – Avaya Cloud Technology Ensures Seamless Communication During College Basketball’s Biggest Event

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding firm which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. It has a 0.85 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 selling transactions for $29.85 million activity. 13,024 shares valued at $879,146 were sold by SPECTOR GERALD A on Wednesday, September 5. Sorenson Christa L also sold $158,928 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Monday, October 29. Shares for $3.02 million were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, November 9. $739,980 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry on Friday, November 30. Manelis Michael L had sold 8,000 shares worth $558,160. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $2.37M was made by GEORGE ALAN W on Tuesday, November 13. Santee David S also sold $840,595 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 169,836 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Company reported 363,077 shares stake. 6,134 were accumulated by Indiana Tru & Inv Mgmt. 3 were accumulated by Transamerica Advisors Inc. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 21,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 924,556 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,571 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fiduciary Trust Com invested in 0.09% or 49,449 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% or 51,083 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 98,449 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 686,115 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.15% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 16.00M shares. Creative Planning invested in 5,668 shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 41,207 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Monday, December 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating.