Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 133,136 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.19M, up from 126,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09 million shares traded or 75.52% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Escalade Inc (ESCA) by 194.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 29,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,147 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $567,000, up from 14,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Escalade Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 38,368 shares traded or 303.83% up from the average. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 15.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB

More important recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis to buy back $2B of stock; shares up 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com”, Businesswire.com published: “Zoetis Announces Authorization of $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Too Late to Get In on This Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $34.37 million activity. On Monday, July 2 the insider Lagano Roxanne sold $169,520. $300,437 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares were sold by Reed Willie M. The insider Chen Heidi C. sold $233,775. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Knupp Catherine A. sold $4.25M. 16,385 shares valued at $1.51 million were sold by David Glenn on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $1.09M was sold by PECK KRISTIN C.

More notable recent Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 7,560.81. – Nasdaq” on March 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pick These 7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for Handsome Returns – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Escalade, Caladrius Biosciences, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Vishay Intertechnology, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Avista Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

