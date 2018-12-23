Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, down from 123,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 674,491 shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has declined 23.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 361.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 17,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59M, up from 4,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72M shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. 40,025 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $6.41M were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR. 11,800 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by Brown Darrell R on Friday, August 31. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 9,800 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by Mulhere Timothy P on Thursday, September 6. The insider Berger Larry L sold 9,317 shares worth $1.43M. Shares for $450,884 were sold by BILLER LESLIE S on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Pension Serv holds 271,059 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 43,245 shares. Ci Global Investments holds 0.59% or 242,903 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 28,510 shares. Blackrock reported 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Carroll Finance Associate Incorporated reported 0% stake. Elm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 80 shares. Grace & White New York accumulated 6,400 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares And Tru has 0.52% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Orrstown Fin Inc reported 4,511 shares. 1,672 were reported by Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 37,351 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Prudential Inc holds 299,267 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 76,118 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 14 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 1. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 24. JP Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Friday, June 22 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 3 by Instinet. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”. On Tuesday, November 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 2.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3,418 shares to 7,848 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,405 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,950 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 45.57% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.79 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $112.86 million for 6.90 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Essent Group had 57 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Monday, August 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) rating on Friday, February 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $59.0 target. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Compass Point maintained Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) on Tuesday, February 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 11 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 8. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold ESNT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 84.31 million shares or 1.07% more from 83.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd accumulated 136,573 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 8,500 shares. Waterstone Lp holds 4.1% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 60,000 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 627,450 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 767,250 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.83% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 104,083 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 63,500 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 910 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 153,700 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc reported 168,103 shares stake. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 36,070 are held by Sentinel Trust Lba. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,659 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Balyasny Asset Llc invested in 0.2% or 1.00M shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $3.87 million activity. GLANVILLE ROBERT bought $72,240 worth of stock. 16,818 shares valued at $756,584 were sold by MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR on Thursday, September 13. Gibbons Mary Lourdes also sold $847,962 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares. Cashmer Jeff had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.00M on Wednesday, October 17. WEINSTOCK DAVID B also sold $91,020 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) on Friday, September 14.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why MGIC Investment Corp, Radian Group, Essent Group, and NMI Holdings Stock Plunged on Monday – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mortgage insurers may gain as new PMIERs rules not as bad as feared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group: Red-Hot Financials With Miles Of Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2018.