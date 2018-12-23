Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) is expected to pay $0.21 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:EPRT) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $13.60 translates into 1.54% yield. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 702,280 shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inceries A (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) had a decrease of 16.25% in short interest. AST’s SI was 2.92 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 16.25% from 3.49 million shares previously. With 290,600 avg volume, 10 days are for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inceries A (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)’s short sellers to cover AST’s short positions. The SI to Asterias Biotherapeutics Inceries A’s float is 10.52%. The stock decreased 18.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 568,734 shares traded or 158.59% up from the average. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) has declined 56.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AST News: 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 15/03/2018 Asterias Biotherapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 25/04/2018 – Asterias Announces Clinical Grade Lot Released to Support Dosing of First Subjects in First Clinical Study of AST-VAC2; 25/04/2018 – ASTERIAS ANNOUNCES RELEASE PF CLINICAL GRADE LOT; 15/03/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $21.6M as of Dec. 31; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 16/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Discuss Cancer Immunotherapy Product AST-VAC2 at the World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medi; 25/04/2018 – ASTERIAS CITES FIRST SUBJECTS DOSING IN AST-VAC2 STUDY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AST); 16/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Discuss Cancer Immunotherapy Product AST-VAC2 at the World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company has market cap of $33.40 million. The firm develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $844.76 million. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 68.69 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.