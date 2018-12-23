Essex Financial Services Has Increased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Borgwarner (BWA)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Essex Financial Services Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 34.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Essex Financial Services Inc acquired 4,748 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The Essex Financial Services Inc holds 18,451 shares with $3.09 million value, up from 13,703 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $134.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S

Borgwarner Inc (BWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 211 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 203 trimmed and sold positions in Borgwarner Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 182.43 million shares, down from 186.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Borgwarner Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 49 Reduced: 154 Increased: 149 New Position: 62.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. 3,192 shares valued at $562,335 were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24. Another trade for 4,782 shares valued at $849,666 was sold by Borden Ian Frederick. Another trade for 15,136 shares valued at $2.67M was made by DeBiase Francesca A. on Wednesday, October 24. Another trade for 201,123 shares valued at $35.32M was sold by Easterbrook Stephen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.68% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mengis Mngmt accumulated 5,550 shares. Georgia-based Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 7,641 are owned by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru Com. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,387 shares. Pinnacle reported 15,846 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Elm Advsrs Lc holds 3,635 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na reported 8,552 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 15,240 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 1,483 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Mngmt. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 10,537 shares. Michigan-based Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,282 shares. Conning accumulated 1.24% or 249,910 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co stake by 250 shares to 361 valued at $466,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 22,687 shares and now owns 308,410 shares. Bank Amer Corp was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. McDonald’s had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. Evercore upgraded the shares of MCD in report on Monday, October 15 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, October 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 2.80% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BWA’s profit will be $229.09 million for 7.68 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.