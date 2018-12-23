Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 66.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 20,300 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 50,700 shares with $17.91 million value, up from 30,400 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $56.54B valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07M shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) had a decrease of 2.69% in short interest. BPI’s SI was 610,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.69% from 627,600 shares previously. With 217,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI)’s short sellers to cover BPI’s short positions. The SI to Bridgepoint Education Inc’s float is 2.57%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 178,953 shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) has declined 12.98% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BPI News: 29/05/2018 – Bridgepoint unloads UK sandwich […]; 13/03/2018 – ASHFORD UNIVERSITY SAYS CO SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO WASC SENIOR COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY COMMISSION TO MERGE WITH UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES; 01/05/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION 1Q REV. $118.0M, EST. $118.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Bridgepoint Education Proudly Sponsors Finish Chelsea’s Run 5K Run/Walk for 8th Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Bridgepoint Education to Become an Online Program Management Company; 29/05/2018 – JAB to Buy Pret From Bridgepoint; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 14/05/2018 – Bridgepoint Education Honored as a Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 13/03/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION – PLANS TO SEPARATE FROM ITS ACADEMIC INSTITUTIONS, ASHFORD UNIVERSITY AND UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES; 13/03/2018 – BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION – UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES WILL ALSO MERGE WITH ASHFORD UNIVERSITY, ITS SISTER INSTITUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.79, from 0.58 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold Bridgepoint Education, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 21.38 million shares or 5.81% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 28,013 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp holds 0.05% or 2.86M shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) or 75,349 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0% or 188 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 96,040 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) for 1.22M shares. 4,021 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Ellington Management Gru Limited invested in 14,404 shares. 116,450 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI). D E Shaw Communications accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl has 2,408 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI). Citigroup has 2,976 shares. State Street invested in 40,758 shares.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. The company has market cap of $184.30 million. The Company’s academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Monday, October 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 10 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $371 target in Friday, July 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity. 1,000 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares with value of $350,000 were sold by Ehlers Michael D.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 3,188 shares to 61,557 valued at $11.86M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 19,956 shares and now owns 72,812 shares. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 665 were accumulated by Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Liability owns 1,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.01% or 3,005 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company holds 6,527 shares. 5,460 are held by First Midwest Savings Bank Division. Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 49,929 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,161 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.01% or 699 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 30,994 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 925 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 33,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 2,572 shares in its portfolio.