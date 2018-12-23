Gentex Corp (GNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 168 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 171 reduced and sold their equity positions in Gentex Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 213.83 million shares, down from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gentex Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 137 Increased: 118 New Position: 50.

Estabrook Capital Management decreased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 1.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,422 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 87,817 shares with $13.28 billion value, down from 89,239 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $100.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Provident Investment Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation for 1.33 million shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 1.28 million shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc has 3.07% invested in the company for 1.96 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc. has invested 2.74% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 681,387 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $115.33 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838. On Friday, November 2 Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,500 shares. TAUREL SIDNEY had bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. Gherson Diane J also sold $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Broderick Brian C owns 3,832 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Ser owns 23,936 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fiduciary Tru owns 96,668 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 555,127 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.54% stake. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 239,064 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Ironwood Ltd Liability has 50 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has 0.89% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 95,533 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.31M shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,249 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Gaslog Ltd Shs (NYSE:GLOG) stake by 1,750 shares to 207,269 valued at $4.09 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 380 shares and now owns 3,721 shares. American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.