Estabrook Capital Management increased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 4.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management acquired 5,337 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 138,255 shares with $8.42B value, up from 132,918 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $49.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

United Services Automobile Association increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 1605.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 270,576 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 287,426 shares with $67.51 million value, up from 16,850 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $85.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, December 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $225 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 14 to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $707,430. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Vachris Roland Michael. LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22 million worth of stock or 23,000 shares. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940. The insider JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03M. The insider Murphy James P. sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29M. $458,976 worth of stock was sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi invested in 2.62% or 42,237 shares. Accuvest Advsrs accumulated 3,401 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 126,176 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Cap Planning Advisors invested in 18,733 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 629,963 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Gfs Limited Co has 1,310 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Intll Investors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2.43M shares. Chem Financial Bank reported 7,791 shares. Cap stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Weatherly Asset LP has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Wealth has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Benin Mngmt Corporation owns 7,290 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 980 shares. Kessler Inv Group Lc has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, ALB, BAC – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco’s (COST) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Surpass – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “This Retirement Mistake Could Cost You $102,727 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco’s (COST) Comparable Sales Run Looks Compelling – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Fidelity Win the Cost War With Vanguard? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) stake by 111,574 shares to 27,137 valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) stake by 6,694 shares and now owns 48,687 shares. Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, September 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $76 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by HSBC. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 23.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON also sold $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 24. On Thursday, September 6 MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 8,000 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 451 shares to 10,420 valued at $744.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,388 shares and now owns 84,613 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.