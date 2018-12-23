American Research & Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 1.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 41,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $172.94 million, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More news for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “CF Industries (CF) Reports Election of Javed Ahmed to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Javed Ahmed Elected to Board of Directors of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,516 shares to 32,657 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 106,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.47 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Invest Research owns 39,320 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc reported 3.18M shares. Cedar Hill Associates owns 118,764 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 44,623 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.02% or 4,222 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Manchester Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 650 shares. 11,126 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 531,984 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications reported 0.06% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cwm Limited Co reported 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 139,557 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 112 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 28 to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Monday, September 4. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $28.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 20. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, August 5. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, May 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, January 26 with “”. The rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 27.

More news for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of One New Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft with Aeromexico – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,652 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Communications. Accuvest Advisors has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 34,659 were accumulated by Decatur Management Incorporated. 42,312 were reported by Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 0.81% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Limited has invested 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Underhill Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 90,395 shares for 6.44% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 1.22 million shares or 1.98% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 200 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Old Financial Bank In reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 22,142 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 28 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EL in report on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, January 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 25.