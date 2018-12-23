Martin Currie Ltd increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 81.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 5.08 million shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 11.33M shares with $115.28M value, up from 6.25M last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $40.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) is expected to pay $0.19 on Jan 24, 2019. (NYSE:ETH) shareholders before Jan 9, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc's current price of $17.80 translates into 1.07% yield. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc's dividend has Jan 10, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 770,516 shares traded or 116.23% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 32.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 3.59% less from 24.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0% or 18,324 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 67,160 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 657,007 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 17,623 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 12,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Teton Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 92,874 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 76,494 shares. 9,530 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 271,444 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Voya Inv Limited Liability Co has 24,928 shares. D E Shaw Co has 206,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 0% stake.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $472.93 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $233,760 activity. KATHWARI M FAROOQ had bought 10,000 shares worth $195,000 on Tuesday, November 6. 2,000 shares were bought by Carlson James B., worth $38,760.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $233,760 activity. KATHWARI M FAROOQ had bought 10,000 shares worth $195,000 on Tuesday, November 6. 2,000 shares were bought by Carlson James B., worth $38,760.